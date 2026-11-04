Lincoln warn against transfer of tickets as Hajduk Split visit the Rock

Lincoln Red Imps continue their Conference League campaign this week with a home fixture against Croatian side Hajduk Split. It will not be the first time the Croatian club have visited the Rock, having done so during the 1950s and 1960s, when they faced representative Gibraltar and Rock XI sides, recording one victory and one defeat. Lincoln will be looking to secure all three points as they seek to strengthen their challenge for qualification into the competition's knockout phase. The fixture, considered high-risk, has already seen delays surrounding the release of tickets for sale. It was only on Monday that the club announced tickets would become available from Tuesday. Tickets sold through the local market require Gibraltar ID for each ticket purchased, with a maximum of five tickets available per person. The measures are intended to control and limit the number of supporters attending, given the nature of the fixture. Hajduk Split have previously faced several disciplinary actions from UEFA over the behaviour of their supporters at matches, with their most recent home fixtures having been played behind closed doors.

As tickets went on sale this Tuesday Lincoln Red Imps warned fans against trying sell on tickets to visiting fans.

In a statement issued this Tuesday the club warned, “Lincoln Red Imps FC wishes to remind supporters of the ticketing requirements in place for Thursday's UEFA Conference League fixture against HNK Hajduk Split.

“The Club has been made aware that certain Gibraltar residents have been liaising with supporters of the opposing team with the intention of purchasing tickets on their behalf for sections designated exclusively for home supporters.

“Furthermore, any HNK Hajduk Split supporter identified within the designated home sections on matchday may be required to leave the stadium immediately.

“These measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of all supporters attending Thursday's fixture, so we strongly advise all Gibraltar residents against engaging in such activity.

“We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all supporters in helping us maintain a safe and enjoyable matchday environment.”