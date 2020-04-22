Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Lyrid meteor shower dazzles in night sky during peak

Owen Humphreys

By Press Association
22nd April 2020

By Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter

Stargazers were treated to a celestial display as the Lyrids lit up the skies on Tuesday night.

The meteor shower peaked on the night of April 21 and was visible until the early morning of April 22.

Meteor showers, or shooting stars, are caused when pieces of debris, known as meteorites, enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of around 43 miles per second, burning up and causing streaks of light.

The Lyrids takes its name from the constellation of Lyra the Harp, where the shooting stars appear to originate from.

The meteors are pieces of debris falling from the comet called C/1861 G1 Thatcher, which is expected to return to the inner solar system in 2276, after a 415-year orbital period.

Tania de Sales Marques, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the PA news agency: “Comets are basically dirty iceballs that heat up as the comet approaches the Sun, releasing dust and gases into space, and if the Earth, as it moves along its orbit around the Sun, encounters these clouds of dust, then we get a meteor shower.”

She told PA on Tuesday night: “We might see up to 18 meteors per hour and maybe even the occasional fireball.”

The Lyrids occur between April 16 and 25 every year. Although this year’s peak may have passed, some of the shooting stars may be visible on Wednesday evening.

The next meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids, is expected to peak between midnight and dawn on May 5-6.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt and Opposition stand together as Gibraltar extends lockdown, but maps out exit strategy

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 ‘in decline’ in Gibraltar, but lockdown exit remains complex and risky

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Features

Pursuing paused dreams from isolation

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Call for decisive climate action as 50th Earth Day takes place amid pandemic

22nd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Father and daughter make life-size balloon model of Captain Tom Moore

22nd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Spot the stoma – cancer survivor recreates celebrity photos to raise awareness

22nd April 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain pledges more economic support as epidemic slows

22nd April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020