Fri 6th May, 2022

Macaque Week Open Day this Sunday

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2022

The Alameda Gardens will be celebrating their two macaque species at the Wildlife Park and the 21 other species of macaque around the world.

On Sunday the team at the Wildlife Park will have experts in the field available to talk about the Barbary macaques in Gibraltar and they will be raising awareness of the problems macaques are facing in the wild, such as illegal trade and the illegal pet trade.

The Wildlife Park will include monkey crafts workshops, face painting, scavenger hunts and more.

The team at the Wildlife Park be joined by local Primatologist, Brian Gomila and Wildlife Warden, Chris Durante.

