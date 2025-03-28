Macedo couple take top awards in Road Runners League

Husband and wife Phil Macedo and Nicky Macedo were to capture the imagination as the lifted the King and Queen of the Road trophies this weekend. The couple, who had completed the Road Runners League races finishing top of their respective tables were the first couple to lift both trophies in what has been an exciting season.

The league brought about one of the most highly contested battles for the top trophies. Calpeans edging ahead to beat both Lourdians and Hercules, the latter two having held strong and forcing the eventual winners to have to compete for their final points in their last race.

Ironically, the winners of the King of the road not lifting the team trophy being one of the close losers.

Sunday saw an off the books 5km run prior to a presentation of the season awards.





