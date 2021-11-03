Macedonia U19 grab their first victory in Futsal against Gibraltar U19 (incl - image gallery)
There was nothing to play for except pride for both Gibraltar and Macedonia as they met in the final match of the UEFA Under-19 Futsal Euro preliminary round group B. Gibraltar playing in front of its own fans were the debutants in the international scene. Their first match had ended in a second half defeat...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here