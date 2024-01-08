Magistrates Court issues warrant for Spanish fisherman
The Magistrates Court on Monday issued a warrant of arrest for a Spanish fisherman accused of using illegal nets in British waters off Gibraltar, after he again failed to attend court. Jonathan Sanchez, the owner of the vessel Mi Daniela, had been summonsed to appear in court late last year on charges under Gibraltar’s conservation...
