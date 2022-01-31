Magpies grab important win against Glacis
The first match of the Championship group in the Gibraltar National Football League saw Bruno’s Magpies take on Glacis United in what was somewhat of a surprise result. Bruno Magpies have seen their season change in just two weeks following the arrival,of new head coach Nathan Rooney. Two important victories at the finale of the...
