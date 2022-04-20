Magpies reach Rock Cup finals after beating Europa
Bruno Magpies 3-1 Europa Bruno Magpies capped a week in which they qualified for Europa Conference League football for the first time with another success as they reached the Rock Cup final. Nathan Rooney, who is understood to have been in Europa’s target list to replace Rafa Escobar guiding his side in his first four...
