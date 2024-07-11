Magpies take away important win in first leg of Conference League

Bruno Magpies 2-0 Derry

UEFA Conference League first Round

Bruno Magpies were the first Gibraltar Football League side to play an official competitive match at Europa Sports Park since the decision to develop Victoria Stadium. Taking on Irish side Derry in the Conference League first round, the Magpies saw new signing Dayle Coleing make his official competitive debut.

Coleing was tested early on with O’Reilly hitting the woodwork in the early minutes. Patching had an attempt go wide before the Magpies’ Storer saw his attempt go wide as well. Coleing was tested again by O’Reilly, forcing a save in the 16th minute. The Magpies then saw Bayode’s attempt blocked as they tried to break the deadlock. Despite two consecutive corners, the Magpies remained scoreless in the first half-hour of what was a highly contested battle at Europa Point.

Storer again saw another attempt go wide as the Magpies continued their search to break the deadlock. With fouls accumulating on both sides, it was inevitable that more yellow cards would appear. Storer and Garcia went into the book before the halftime whistle. Despite opportunities on both sides, the match entered halftime scoreless.

Nathan Rooney made a change with Oliveira going off for Forjan Gutierrez as the second half started. A bright start from Bruno forced a save from Maher. Moments later, Garcia delivered a corner, and Ashton Taylor broke the deadlock for the Magpies.

With 49 minutes played, Bruno Magpies had taken a crucial lead against a team currently second in the Irish League table after 44 matches. Derry, whose season was ongoing, in contrast to the Magpies who had been without an official competitive match since May, now needed to find the equalizer. Kelly failed to hit the target just moments after conceding. Next, Dummigan had a shot blocked for Derry. Just moments later, the action was at the other end as Storer had his attempt blocked.

The Magpies came close again with both Arguez and Storer seeing their chances go wide as the match reached its first hour of play. Brunos were protecting their lead and looking to add to their tally. Kelly came close for Derry before the Irish side made changes, with Duffy coming on for Diallo. Storer, who was already on a yellow card and had been penalized several times for his challenges, was substituted with Valle coming on. Carrascal had just seen another effort go wide.

Derry searched for the equalizer, and Doherty’s attempt was blocked in the 79th minute. Moments later, Coleing received a yellow card as the match approached the final ten minutes with Brunos looking to protect their narrow lead. They, however, didn’t have to wait long before they secured an important victory with Zuniga adding a second goal in the 82nd minute from an assist by Garcia.

With the score at 2-0, Rooney opted to make two further changes, taking off Garcia, who had created the second goal, for Lee Coombes, and bringing on Evan De Haro for Ronco, adding fresh legs on what was a hot day at Europa Point. Derry also made changes in the final minutes, with Kelly replaced by Whelan and McEleney by Todd.

With six added minutes, Derry, who had pressed on Brunos, found themselves defending, with Boyode forcing a save from Maher. Coleing was also called to action in the last minute, making a save from an attempt by Dummigan. Bruno held on and secured an important 2-0 victory.

With a two-goal advantage, Bruno Magpies now head to Ireland, where they will need to protect their lead to advance to the second round of the UEFA Conference League competition. Derry is unlikely to receive them warmly, as the Irish second-placed side will look to use home advantage and support to try and overturn the result. Bruno's victory adds to Gibraltar football’s positive start to the European football campaign this summer, with both them and Lincoln Red Imps winning their first matches and adding to Gibraltar’s coefficient points.