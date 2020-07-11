Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Mainland European countries want UK tourists to stay away

By Press Association
11th July 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

People in four European countries are more likely to oppose inbound UK tourists this summer than they are visitors from the rest of the continent, a new survey suggests.

While between 40% and 54% of Spaniards would disprove of tourists from a group of European nations, the figure rises to 61% for those from the UK, a YouGov poll indicated.

The opposition of UK holidaymakers is 58% in Germany, 55% in France and 44% in Italy.

Each country would be more welcoming to other European nations, according to the research.

Quarantine rules for people returning to or visiting the UK from certain countries will be relaxed from Friday.

The UK Government has published a list of 76 countries and territories from which people arriving into England will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.

This includes Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

The Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive have decided to follow the same approach.

But the Scottish Government has produced a list of just 39 countries, which does not include Spain.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “difficult decision” had been driven by the evidence in relation to the prevalence of coronavirus.

