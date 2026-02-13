Major art exhibition ‘Traces of Humanity’ to span UK and Gibraltar

A major exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will bring together artists from Gibraltar, the Lloyds Art Group and internationally recognised practitioners for a series of events in the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.

The project, entitled ‘Traces of Humanity’, will feature events in Margate during May, a major exhibition at Noho Studios in London from May 19 to 29, and will conclude in Gibraltar from July 1 to 31 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

Curated by British visual artist, sculptor and curator Philippa Beale, the exhibition takes as its theme the Gorham’s Cave Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of global importance in understanding human evolution.

The exhibition will pay tribute to the traces left by humanity, reflecting on self-knowledge, history and the everyday aspects of human existence.

Ms Beale has previously led exhibitions in Gibraltar and hosted Gibraltar’s artists in London.

Selected artists have been encouraged to explore the theme through painting, printmaking, sculpture, video and installation.

Those exhibiting in the UK, in both Margate and London, are Ambrose Avellano, Ermelinda Duarte, Mark Montovio, Alan Perez, Monica Popham, Sebastian Rodriguez, Michelle Stagnetto and Karl Ullger.

As part of the programme, Professors Clive and Geraldine Finlayson will speak about Gorham’s Cave at Noho Studios in London and at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Gibraltar.

The programme in both the UK and Gibraltar will also include a range of talks and public events aimed at social engagement and outreach.

A commemorative catalogue is being produced featuring essays by professionals examining the theme and the link between art and science.

Around 35 artists will take part in the initiative.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Traces of Humanity sees collaboration with several international artists on a subject Gibraltar is celebrated and renowned for: the Gorham’s Cave Complex.”

“It will certainly be interesting to see the links between art, science, history and culture brought to life by all the artists involved using different mediums.”

“I wish to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services and Philippa Beale for bringing four art exhibitions with several satellite events to fruition.”

“We can all be proud of exporting Gibraltar’s art, culture and history overseas and equally proud to host new, and old, friends on the Rock.”