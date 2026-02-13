Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Major art exhibition ‘Traces of Humanity’ to span UK and Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2026

A major exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will bring together artists from Gibraltar, the Lloyds Art Group and internationally recognised practitioners for a series of events in the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.

The project, entitled ‘Traces of Humanity’, will feature events in Margate during May, a major exhibition at Noho Studios in London from May 19 to 29, and will conclude in Gibraltar from July 1 to 31 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

Curated by British visual artist, sculptor and curator Philippa Beale, the exhibition takes as its theme the Gorham’s Cave Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of global importance in understanding human evolution.

The exhibition will pay tribute to the traces left by humanity, reflecting on self-knowledge, history and the everyday aspects of human existence.

Ms Beale has previously led exhibitions in Gibraltar and hosted Gibraltar’s artists in London.

Selected artists have been encouraged to explore the theme through painting, printmaking, sculpture, video and installation.

Those exhibiting in the UK, in both Margate and London, are Ambrose Avellano, Ermelinda Duarte, Mark Montovio, Alan Perez, Monica Popham, Sebastian Rodriguez, Michelle Stagnetto and Karl Ullger.

As part of the programme, Professors Clive and Geraldine Finlayson will speak about Gorham’s Cave at Noho Studios in London and at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Gibraltar.

The programme in both the UK and Gibraltar will also include a range of talks and public events aimed at social engagement and outreach.

A commemorative catalogue is being produced featuring essays by professionals examining the theme and the link between art and science.

Around 35 artists will take part in the initiative.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Traces of Humanity sees collaboration with several international artists on a subject Gibraltar is celebrated and renowned for: the Gorham’s Cave Complex.”

“It will certainly be interesting to see the links between art, science, history and culture brought to life by all the artists involved using different mediums.”

“I wish to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services and Philippa Beale for bringing four art exhibitions with several satellite events to fruition.”

“We can all be proud of exporting Gibraltar’s art, culture and history overseas and equally proud to host new, and old, friends on the Rock.”

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Brexit

UK Parliament briefings suggest ‘very positive support’ for UK and EU Gibraltar treaty, with caveats

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Childline inspires young people across Children’s Mental Health Week 2026

13th February 2026

Local News
Cortes chairs Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies environment ministers council

13th February 2026

Local News
Governor's Meadow marks love and kindness week

13th February 2026

Local News
GHA unveils robotic surgery system to sponsors

13th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026