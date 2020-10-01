Major exhibition marks 75th anniversary of VE Day
Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia launched a major exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday. The exhibition was originally scheduled to open on the actual day of the anniversary on May 8, but was postponed because of the lockdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic....
