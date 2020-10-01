Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Major exhibition marks 75th anniversary of VE Day

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
1st October 2020

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia launched a major exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday. The exhibition was originally scheduled to open on the actual day of the anniversary on May 8, but was postponed because of the lockdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

A cruise ship’s thanks to Gib

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Skaters’ dreams melt away as ice rink closes

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Local man arrested with tobacco haul

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Spanish court issues EU order requesting information and access in fatal collision case

1st October 2020

Local News
Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

1st October 2020

Local News
Fourteen new virus cases in Gibraltar

1st October 2020

Opinion & Analysis
Students put brave face on Covid restrictions, but confusion reigns

1st October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020