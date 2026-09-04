Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Major international conference in Gibraltar to examine history of mobility

The sessions will take place in Sunborn Hotel.

By Chronicle Staff
4th September 2026

The history of how people, goods and ideas moved across the Atlantic and Pacific will be at the centre of a major international conference opening in Gibraltar on September 9. 

 The 15th International Conference of the Association of Latin American and Caribbean Historians (ADHILAC) is being hosted by the International Centre for Atlantic History (ICAH), which was founded in Gibraltar in 2025. 

 The conference will take place at the Sunborn Hotel from September 9 to 13 and will bring together 94 historians from 29 states across five continents, including participants from Gibraltar. 

 Professor John Cortes, Minister for Heritage among other portfolios, will attend the inauguration. Also invited are the Mayor of La Linea, Jose Juan Franco Rodriguez, and Jorge Enrique Elias Caro, President of ADHILAC. 

 The conference will examine the movement of people, goods, ideas and routes between continents and islands, tracing the history of mobility across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. 

 ICAH was founded in Gibraltar in 2025, with the late Tito Benady as its first patron. Professor Dr Christian Cwik, who is from the University of Klagenfurt in Austria, is the director of the centre. 

 Six keynote speakers will take part: Sven Beckert of Harvard University, Aviva Chomsky of Salem State College, Paul Lovejoy of York University, Michael Zeuske of the University of Bonn, Stefan Rinke of the Free University of Berlin and David Wheat of Michigan State University. 

 The Gibraltar speakers will include Richard Garcia, who will speak on Gibraltar as a crucible for migration. 

 Prof Cwik will also present a paper entitled The American Shelter: Gibraltarians in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Argentina in World War II. 

 The number of speakers means the conference will include several parallel sessions. 

 Topics covered by the presentations will include Gibraltar as an Atlantic and Mediterranean intersection, the slave trade and slavery, women and mobility, church and religion, Jews in the Atlantic world, capitalism and mobility, political changes and mobility, wars and mobility, intellectual mobility and internationalist mobility. 

Other subjects will include commodities, exchanges and connections, European immigration to America, migration from the East to the Americas and voyages across the ocean. 

The conference will cover periods ranging from antiquity to the early modern period and more recent history. 

One presentation will focus on Gonzalo Piña Ludueña, a little-known figure in Gibraltar who was closely linked to the history of Venezuela in the second half of the 16th century. 

Originally from Gibraltar, Piña Ludueña spread out from the Andean city of Mérida and founded numerous settlements in northwest Venezuela, including San Antonio de Gibraltar on the shores of Lake Maracaibo. He was later appointed governor of the Venezuelan province. 

The role of Gibraltar in the second half of the 19th century and early 20th century will also feature prominently. 

During this period, tens of thousands of emigrants sailed from Gibraltar to the United States and Latin America, particularly Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. 

Later, during the two World Wars and the Spanish Civil War, many Spaniards came to Gibraltar seeking refuge in the New World. 

The conference is open to the public, with presentations and talks taking place in English or Spanish. 

Tickets are available online through the event booking platform, while the conference organisers can be contacted by email at secejecutivo@adhilac.org. 

Most Read

Local News

Application to demolish The Haven filed with Town Planner

Fri 4th Sep, 2026

Local News

Potential for new flights prompts Gib to discuss airport parking with La Linea

Mon 24th Aug, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

GHA to buy and operate Rooke facility for elderly care 

Tue 1st Sep, 2026

Local News

Full plans submitted for four Europort seafront townhouses 

Thu 20th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Miss Gibraltar ready for final step of Miss World pageant

4th September 2026

Features
Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Gibraltar debut and the return of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’

4th September 2026

Features
Inside the Castle

3rd September 2026

Features
The GMF brings three nights of live music at Europa Point

31st August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026