Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

Major international netball tournament becomes latest victim of pandemic

Archive image of Gibraltar goal attacker Amy Pozo shooting during an open challenge hosted in Gibraltar in 2018. Photo by Stephen Ignacio

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd July 2020

Gibraltar Netball announced yesterday the cancellation of Netball Europe’s Open Challenge Cup, which had been scheduled to be played in Gibraltar in November. The move, although disappointing for the sport, was described as the “right decision to make” considering the present public health crisis. The tournament had initially been scheduled for May 2020 but was...

