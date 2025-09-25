Malaysia beat Trinidad and Tobago in tightly contested NWYC2025 second phase match

In the other match of the day, Malaysia took on Trinidad and Tobago at the Tercentenary Sports Hall in a frenetic battle that remained close in the opening minutes.

The scoreline stayed within a single point during the first ten minutes, with Malaysia narrowly leading 8-7 with five minutes left in the quarter. Trinidad and Tobago levelled at 8-8 before Malaysia used their centre pass to edge ahead 10-8.

Strong play from the back gave Malaysia space to attack, stretching their lead to 13-8. They finished the quarter firmly in control, leading 15-10.

Both Malaysia and Trinidad and Tobago had captured the imagination of fans throughout the tournament with their resilience and distinctive styles of play. Malaysia, who had earlier beaten Gibraltar, were often compared to the hosts in style, but with the added advantage of years of international experience.

The second quarter saw Trinidad and Tobago close the gap with some tenacious play, cutting the deficit to 15-12 within two minutes. Malaysia regrouped and steadied themselves, but Trinidad and Tobago refused to let the pace drop, pulling back to within two points at 18-16.

Malaysia responded strongly, stepping up once more to lead 21-16. Fast off the mark and clever in their reading of the game, they passed fluidly through crowded areas to create shooting chances. Quick transitions from defence to attack turned interceptions into goals, extending their advantage to 22-17.

Trinidad and Tobago kept themselves in the game, battling hard to stay within reach. At 23-19 with three minutes to half-time, the gap was small enough to keep the contest open. Malaysia, however, pushed again to finish the half with a 26-20 lead — a confidence boost, though the first of the lower-tier play-offs remained undecided.

Trinidad and Tobago struck first after the restart, scoring a quick goal, though Malaysia denied them a second with patient defending. Malaysia then rebuilt their cushion, opening a nine-goal gap at 30-21.

By the midway point of the third quarter, Malaysia held a ten-goal lead at 34-24, a margin that began to weigh heavily on Trinidad and Tobago as they struggled to maintain their earlier intensity. Still, they fought back, reducing the gap to seven in the final minutes. Malaysia, however, managed the game well to protect their lead, heading into the last break 37-30.

Malaysia pushed further at the start of the final quarter, and midway through they were once again ten goals clear at 45-35. For Trinidad and Tobago, who had battled valiantly, this was a decisive blow as their comeback chances began to fade.

Slow to close down space at times, Trinidad and Tobago were caught out by Malaysia’s shooters, who found themselves free at the back. Malaysia extended their lead to 47-35 before maintaining high-pressure, compact play across the court to secure control.

The final whistle confirmed Malaysia’s 52-40 victory, a result that secured their place in the higher ranking play-offs.

To their credit, Trinidad and Tobago fought hard throughout, still chasing the game in the closing minutes. After the match, both sets of players came together to form a circle, holding each other arm in arm — once again sending a strong message of unity in the sport.