Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Malta beats Gibraltar by 61 runs

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd October 2021

Gibraltar’s first outing in the Valletta Cup 2021, hosted by the Malta Cricket Association saw Malta come away with a win by 61 runs on Thursday. Malta was to finish 213/5 (20.0 Ov) against Gibraltar’s 152/2 (20.0 Ov). Played at the Marsa International cricket ground in Marsa Malta, the first of the matches Gibraltar will...

