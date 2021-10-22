Malta beats Gibraltar by 61 runs
Gibraltar’s first outing in the Valletta Cup 2021, hosted by the Malta Cricket Association saw Malta come away with a win by 61 runs on Thursday. Malta was to finish 213/5 (20.0 Ov) against Gibraltar’s 152/2 (20.0 Ov). Played at the Marsa International cricket ground in Marsa Malta, the first of the matches Gibraltar will...
