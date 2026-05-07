Malta hold lead in T20 series against Gibraltar after day one

Malta have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in their six-match T20 international series against Gibraltar as both sides continue preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers in July.

The opening two matches saw Malta produce imposing batting displays, posting totals in excess of 220 runs on both occasions. In the first encounter Malta reached 231 for 4 from their 20 overs before restricting Gibraltar to 181 for 7 to secure a 50-run victory.

The second T20 followed a similar pattern, with Malta again dominating with the bat to post 227 for 8. Gibraltar were unable to keep pace in the chase, finishing on 162 for 6 as Malta claimed a 65-run win to move 2-0 ahead in the series.

Despite the defeats, the series provides Gibraltar with valuable competitive preparation ahead of July’s ICC qualifiers, particularly against strong batting opposition. The matches also offer an opportunity for Gibraltar’s squad to assess combinations, adapt strategies and build experience in high-scoring T20 conditions.

The six-match series is set to continue over the coming days, with Gibraltar aiming to respond and gain momentum before the European qualifying campaign begins.