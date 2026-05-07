Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Malta hold lead in T20 series against Gibraltar after day one

By Stephen Ignacio
7th May 2026

Malta have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in their six-match T20 international series against Gibraltar as both sides continue preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers in July.

The opening two matches saw Malta produce imposing batting displays, posting totals in excess of 220 runs on both occasions. In the first encounter Malta reached 231 for 4 from their 20 overs before restricting Gibraltar to 181 for 7 to secure a 50-run victory.

The second T20 followed a similar pattern, with Malta again dominating with the bat to post 227 for 8. Gibraltar were unable to keep pace in the chase, finishing on 162 for 6 as Malta claimed a 65-run win to move 2-0 ahead in the series.

Despite the defeats, the series provides Gibraltar with valuable competitive preparation ahead of July’s ICC qualifiers, particularly against strong batting opposition. The matches also offer an opportunity for Gibraltar’s squad to assess combinations, adapt strategies and build experience in high-scoring T20 conditions.

The six-match series is set to continue over the coming days, with Gibraltar aiming to respond and gain momentum before the European qualifying campaign begins.

Most Read

Local News

New incentives help regiment attract influx of new recruits 

Thu 7th May, 2026

Local News

Father raises meningitis awareness after son’s recovery from paralysis

Thu 30th Apr, 2026

Local News

Govt to enforce delivery driver fines, announces Cathedral Square traffic flow change 

Thu 7th May, 2026

Local News

Sunborn International signals plan to replace Gib hotel ship 

Tue 5th May, 2026

Local News

Record seven Griffon Vultures rescued in Gibraltar in one day

Tue 5th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Blow for Titans as EuroHockey Club Challenge II is cancelled

7th May 2026

Sports
King’s Baton Relay scheduled to arrive on the Rock

6th May 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby juniors shine at Tigers Challenge in Minehead

5th May 2026

Sports
Gibraltar athletes secure podium finishes at Sherry Marathon weekend

5th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026