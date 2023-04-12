Man 62 claim another chance for trophy

Having already taken the Intermediate League Manchester 62 will be aiming to add another trophy to their cabinet as they progressed through to the finals of the Intermediate Cup.

A 2-1 victory against Lions Intermediate will see them face St Joseph Intermediate.

Already the two clubs have met in cup action with St Joseph’s senior side having disposed of Manchester 62 in the Rock Cup quarter finals.

The latter match was to see some controversy over a youtuber video that was to go viral as senior officials of the Saints expressed their anger at how Manchester 62’s new sports director and youtuber was encouraging the small crowd to chant against his side in what was described as a disrespectful manner “which has no place in Gibraltar football.”

Manchester 62 Intermediate claimed their Intermediate League title in what has been a short run league campaign.

Top goalscorer in the league was claimed by Wahnon, who plays for Bruno Magpies with ten goals in eleven matchdays played, four of which were scored in one single match.

The format of the Intermediate League continues to raise questions among league club officials and observers with discussions known to have been ongoing throughout the season as to possible changes.

Options tabled last summer, which included among them the possibility of a return of a second division where intermediate and reserves teams could also play are among some of the suggestions put forward.

With Intermediate league seeing just eleven matchdays this season, the reduced number of matches offered to players is seen as detrimental in the development of younger players.

The intermediate league has also been marred by a lack of interest among some clubs who have not been willing to invest into what is the Under 23 category concentrating instead on their senior teams. This further adding to the criticism against the presence of the league which was aimed at developing Under 23 players who at one time were seeing themselves on the fringes of clubs with little to no playing time.