Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Man 62 demolish Mons Calpe in second half

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2024

Manchester 62 4
Mons Calpe 1

Mons Calpe might have led in the first half, but as the half progressed, Manchester 62 began to dominate possession and came increasingly close to a possible equalizer.
The Reds, however, had to wait until the second half. After a couple of early attempts, Manchester 62 was awarded a penalty, which levelled the match.
This mid-table clash highlighted the narrow differences between the two sides, with a tense midfield battle that could have swung either way. Manchester 62, though, gained momentum, and in the 63rd minute, completed their comeback with a second goal.
Buoyed by the lead, Manchester 62 immediately continued to apply pressure in search of a third goal. Mons Calpe struggled to break Manchester’s momentum, managing only to limit their effectiveness.
By the 70th minute, Mons Calpe had barely advanced past the halfway line. However, they had effectively held Manchester 62 just outside their box, with no clear goal-scoring opportunities arising.
The game, locked in a compact area, had turned tense, with little excitement—until the 72nd minute. Manchester 62 struck from just outside the box, catching the Mons Calpe keeper off guard with a low shot that squeezed past the post.
Now two goals ahead, Manchester 62 looked set to secure all three points.
They nearly added a fourth in the 78th minute, with only a last-second save from the Mons Calpe keeper, who managed to push the ball off the line after a shot from a tight angle.
In the 86th minute, Manchester sliced through Mons Calpe’s defence, who were backtracking after being caught too far forward. A diagonal through ball behind the defence was collected down the right, drawing them into the box. A pass across the penalty area found an unmarked player with ample time to pick his spot, driving his shot past the keeper to extend the lead emphatically.
Mons Calpe, stunned, looked dazed from the second-half thrashing they were receiving.

Most Read

Local News

Man on trial charged with cocaine offences

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

Emergency appeal fund launched in Gibraltar to aid Valencia flood victims

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Arias-Vasquez shines light on structure of power station battery project

Sun 3rd Nov, 2024

Local News

Almost 90 years on, an osprey returns to Gorham’s Cave

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar badminton Participated in the Badminton Small States of Europe Championships in Cyprus finishing sixth

5th November 2024

Sports
Gibraltar women's youth rugby debut as national squad

5th November 2024

Sports
Bavaria grab their first victory this season beating Buccaneers

5th November 2024

Sports
St Joseph claim top spot by breaking Europa’s unbeaten run and protecting their own

5th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024