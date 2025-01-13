Man acquitted as Crown presents no evidence in false imprisonment case
Prosecution lawyers on Monday presented no evidence in respect of five charges against a man accused of imprisoning a woman in a house. George Cabrera, 36, of the Mid Harbour Estate, had been charged with one count of false imprisonment, one count of threats to kill, and three counts of common assault. But Crown Prosecutor...
