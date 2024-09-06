Man admits possession of hundreds of indecent images of children
A former youth support worker who downloaded hundreds of indecent images of children will be sentenced in the Supreme Court next month after he admitted the charges against him. Stuart Santos, 49, of Varyl Begg Estate, pleaded guilty to possession of 1439 indecent photographs of children, and to a separate charge of downloading, copying, and...
