Wed 30th Jul, 2025

Local News

Man arrested on suspicion of arson following Mid-Harbour Estate fire

By Chronicle Staff
30th July 2025

A 43-year-old Spanish man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a bin-store fire in the early hours of Tuesday, July 29, at Mid-Harbour Estate.

Response Team officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police and personnel from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene after the fire was reported.

An investigation was launched immediately, including a review of CCTV footage, which led officers to identify a suspect.

He was located at a local residence several hours later and arrested on suspicion of arson.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, resulting in the seizure of items of clothing. The investigation remains ongoing.

