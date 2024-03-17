Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Man charged with attempted murder

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2024

A local man was charged with attempted murder and aggravated burglary on Sunday after an incident in the South District on Saturday night.

Karl Henry Danino, 39, of Saint Joseph’s Estate, will appear in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning. 

Bail has been refused and he will remain in New Mole House overnight until his court appearance.

Response Team officers were called to a residence in St Joseph’s Estate at around 9pm on Saturday following a report that a man had broken into a residence and stabbed one of the occupants, causing an injury to their leg.

On police arrival, officers found Mr Danino within the residence along with several implements, including a metal pick and screwdrivers, the RGP said in a statement. 

He was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station.

Detectives from the Crime and Protective Services Division continued with the investigation before charging Mr Danino for the above offences just before 8pm on Sunday.

