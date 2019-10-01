Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Man detained after pouring 'petrol' over himself near Houses of Parliament

Catherine Wylie/PA Wire

By Press Association
1st October 2019

By Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

A man has been detained by police after pouring a flammable liquid over himself near the Houses of Parliament.

The incident unfolded at around 10.45am on Tuesday when the man, who had a lighter, doused himself with what was thought to be petrol at the Old Carriage Gates.

He was sprayed with a fire extinguisher and was not injured.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman wrote on Twitter: "Man next to me at Parliament's carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him."

London Fire and Ambulance Service also attended.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "At 10.44am on Tuesday officers became aware of a man dousing himself with, what appeared to be, a flammable liquid at Old Carriage Gates, Westminster.

"The man, who had a lighter, was sprayed with a fire extinguisher. There was no ignition and the man was detained.

"London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) have attended the scene.

"LFB made the scene safe by dispersing the suspected flammable liquid. The man was assessed by LAS and taken to a central London hospital.

"He has been detained under the Mental Health Act. No reports of any injuries."

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Police launch investigation after Spanish man dies in collision during anti-smuggling chase at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

No BA flights to and from the Rock today

Fri 27th Sep, 2019

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Man detained after pouring 'petrol' over himself near Houses of Parliament

1st October 2019

UK/Spain News
Twitter rolls out tool to filter spam and abuse in direct messages

1st October 2019

UK/Spain News
Bob Marley house awarded English heritage blue plaque

1st October 2019

UK/Spain News
Nicola Sturgeon should not be anywhere near Glasgow climate summit, Johnson says

30th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019