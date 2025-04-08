Man dies following road traffic collision on Winston Churchill Avenue

An 89-year-old man has died following a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle on Winston Churchill Avenue on Monday afternoon, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed.

Emergency services responded to the incident at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue and Glacis Road shortly after 3.16pm on April 7. The collision occurred during a period of significant traffic congestion caused by school egress and cross-border commuter traffic, including lorries, buses and coaches.

Following the incident, officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police implemented diversions to ease congestion and support the work of emergency responders. These included casualty management, forensic examination of the scene, and clean-up operations.

The motorcycle rider, who was locally resident, was transported to St Bernard’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for multiple serious injuries.

He was later transferred to the Critical Care Unit, where he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man’s next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.

A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life in the early hours of this morning, following yesterday’s road traffic collision.”

“We have a specially trained liaison officer supporting the next of kin and a Coroner’s investigation is already underway.”

“Although we have already spoken to some witnesses, I would urge anyone who witnessed or has any information that might assist this investigation to please contact the RGP Duty Officer or Roads Policing Unit on Tel +350 20072500 or via www.police.gi/report-online.”