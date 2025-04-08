Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man dies following road traffic collision on Winston Churchill Avenue

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2025

An 89-year-old man has died following a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle on Winston Churchill Avenue on Monday afternoon, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed.

Emergency services responded to the incident at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue and Glacis Road shortly after 3.16pm on April 7. The collision occurred during a period of significant traffic congestion caused by school egress and cross-border commuter traffic, including lorries, buses and coaches.

Following the incident, officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police implemented diversions to ease congestion and support the work of emergency responders. These included casualty management, forensic examination of the scene, and clean-up operations.

The motorcycle rider, who was locally resident, was transported to St Bernard’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery for multiple serious injuries.

He was later transferred to the Critical Care Unit, where he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man’s next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.

A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life in the early hours of this morning, following yesterday’s road traffic collision.”

“We have a specially trained liaison officer supporting the next of kin and a Coroner’s investigation is already underway.”

“Although we have already spoken to some witnesses, I would urge anyone who witnessed or has any information that might assist this investigation to please contact the RGP Duty Officer or Roads Policing Unit on Tel +350 20072500 or via www.police.gi/report-online.”

Most Read

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Features

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball marks decade as Gibraltar’s trusted weather expert

Sun 6th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Community Care not-for-profit subsidiary to provide domiciliary care

Mon 7th Apr, 2025

Features

‘One missed call is too many’

Mon 7th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Lord Luce returns to Gibraltar to celebrate 25 years of youth support

8th April 2025

Local News
Public consultation on school ‘half-days’

8th April 2025

Local News
Public consultation on school ‘half-days’

8th April 2025

Local News
Community Care not-for-profit subsidiary to provide domiciliary care

7th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025