Man found dead in south district home

A 35-year old local man was found dead inside his home in the south district in the early hours of this morning.

A statement from the Royal Gibraltar Police said no foul play is suspected.

Officers attended the scene at around 1am and Scenes of Crime officers and the GHA ambulance crew were also called.

The body was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital.

The RGP said the family has been informed.

A post-mortem was requested by the Coroner while further investigations are carried out.