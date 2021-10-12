Man in court on rape charges
A Spanish national who lives in Gibraltar appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing three counts of rape and two counts of assault. Jose Fernandez Muñoz, 31, of Beach View Terraces, was arrested on Sunday morning following a complaint made to the Royal Gibraltar Police. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place...
