Man jailed 12 years for rape and other offences

A local man was jailed for 12 years by the Supreme Court on Friday for several offences including rape.

Richard Valarino, 35, was found guilty after trial of one count of controlling or coercive behaviour; one count of rape; one count of assault by penetration; and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was acquitted of two further charges of assault by penetration.

The court heard he had raped the complainant while she was recovering from childbirth and on another occasion had subjected her to a degrading and humiliating act when he assaulted her by penetration.

The court heard Valarino’s behaviour led to the complainant trying to take her own life and that while she was critically ill in hospital after an overdose of painkillers, he assaulted her by smacking and punching her.

“You say that you have had ‘bad luck with women’,” said Puisne Judge Liam Yeats in sentencing.

“It may in fact be the other way round.”

“You remain in denial and show no remorse or regret.”

In sentencing, Mr Justice Yeats said the controlling or coercive behaviour had been persistent and involved multiple methods.

He imposed a sentence of two years and six months’ imprisonment for that charge, to run concurrently with the sentences for the other charges.

For the charges of rape and assault by penetration, he jailed Valarino for five years on each count, to run consecutively.

In respect of the hospital assault, Mr Justice Yeats jailed Valarino for two years, also to run consecutively.

That means that in total, Mr Justice Yeats jailed Valarino for 12 years, with time spent on remand to be taken into account.

Prosecutor Johann Fernandez appeared for the Crown and Tom Hillman for the defence.