Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

Man jailed for almost two years for historical sexual assaults

By Gabriella Peralta
3rd March 2023

A man who sexually abused two young girls was jailed for almost two years in the Magistrates’ Court yesterday. James Alman, 69, was convicted on 15 counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 after a trial last October. The incidents took place over a decade ago. Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto said Alman expressed...

