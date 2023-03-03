Man jailed for almost two years for historical sexual assaults
A man who sexually abused two young girls was jailed for almost two years in the Magistrates’ Court yesterday. James Alman, 69, was convicted on 15 counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 after a trial last October. The incidents took place over a decade ago. Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto said Alman expressed...
