Thu 5th Oct, 2023

Man jailed for dangerous driving fails in bid to appeal conviction and sentence

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
5th October 2023

A 21-year-old man who was jailed for four weeks for dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for six months had his appeal against conviction and sentencing quashed by the Supreme Court earlier this week. The case dates back to July 2021 when James Marrache, of Main Street, was going up to a friend’s house in...

