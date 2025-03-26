Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Mar, 2025

Man jailed for possessing cocaine ‘snowball’ fails in appeal

By Gabriella Peralta
26th March 2025

A man who was jailed for five years for being in possession of a cocaine “snowball” has had a bid to appeal conviction and sentence dismissed by the Court of Appeal. Manuel Hernandez, 37, was convicted by a jury last year for unlawful possession of 87.8g of cocaine and was sentenced to five years imprisonment...

