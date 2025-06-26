Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Man jailed six years for kitchen knife attack

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
26th June 2025

A local man who tried to stab another with a kitchen knife was jailed for six years by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Christopher Nuñez, 29, had pleaded guilty to attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. The incident occurred in Varyl Begg Estate at 5am on July...

