Man jailed six years for kitchen knife attack
A local man who tried to stab another with a kitchen knife was jailed for six years by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Christopher Nuñez, 29, had pleaded guilty to attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. The incident occurred in Varyl Begg Estate at 5am on July...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here