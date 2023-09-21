Man on trial says crash incident was ‘wheelspin’ accident
A former Royal Gibraltar Regiment private accused of attempting to run over three fellow soldiers told a jury on Wednesday morning the incident was due to a wheelspin accident. Dijavan Mannion Gomez, 30, of Sir William Jackson Grove, denies three counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a further charge of destroying property....
