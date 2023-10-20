Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Sports

Manchester 62 announces arrival of former "English Championship Standout and Former Chelsea Wonderkid" Todd Kane

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2023

Manchester 62 have announced the arrival of “English Championship Standout and Former Chelsea Wonderkid Todd Kane.”
The former English Championship league players is understood to have signed with Manchester 62 under the Gibraltar club's Concussion Safety Initiative
In what the club described as a “club record deal in a continued effort to build a formidable squad around newly appointed former Cymru League Manager of the Year, Anthony Limbrick.” Todd Kane, former player at Nottingham Forrest, QPR, and Coventry City has joined the Gibraltar National League club.
“The right back made the decision to sign with Manchester 62 after discussions with Limbrick and club owner Michael Anton Monsour regarding the importance of adding Todd’s experience and leadership to the squad both on and off the pitch as the club fights for a spot in European competition this season, while continuing their historic stance on promoting concussion safety and awareness across the footballing world,” said a press statement issued on Thursday.
“ I’m really excited to join Manchester 62, not only to be a part of their journey to win trophies, and push for Europe on the pitch, but to be a part of their journey to make a difference off the pitch, as I will be working with club owner Michael Monsour to help spread awareness and support for an important issue that is very close to my heart.” - Todd Kane
“ Todd Kane is a fantastic player and a true professional. Having followed Todd’s career during my time coaching in England, I can say it is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to work with a player of his caliber. The potential impact we feel that Todd’s experience and leadership can bring to Manchester 62 this season both on and off the pitch is unquestionable.” - Manchester 62 Manager Anthony Limbrick

