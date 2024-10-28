Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Manchester 62 come closer to their objectives

By Stephen Ignacio
28th October 2024

Manchester 62 2
Glacis United 0

The mid-table clash between Manchester 62 and Glacis United was bound to be a tense encounter, with both sides looking to prove themselves as top-six contenders. Both teams had narrowly missed the top six, with Manchester having invested heavily to assemble a squad they believed could compete for European places. Meanwhile, Glacis, working with a much smaller budget, had already exceeded expectations with results that had placed them higher than many anticipated.
The first half was tight and tense, with little separating the two sides, leading to a goalless halftime break.
Manchester 62 eventually broke the deadlock with two goals within three minutes, effectively deciding the match. Despite continued efforts, Glacis couldn’t find the net, allowing Manchester 62 to overtake them in the standings. The three points lifted Manchester into sixth place, just one point ahead.
In another of the weekend clashes Mons Calpe was to come away with a narrow 2-1 victory against bottom of the table Europa Point.
Mons Calpe still two points away from sixth placed Manchester 62 as they arrive to the end of round one of the competition.

