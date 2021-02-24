Manchester 62 dealt blow as they wait for restart
Manchester 62 were dealt a blow this weekend when new signing Kavans was unable to join his new club after being turned back at the airport. The young Scottish player arrived in Gibraltar this weekend from the U.K. but was denied entry after his documentation was found not to be the required for entry holding...
