Manchester 62 get a late equaliser against Glacis United to stay in top four
Manchester 62 were met by a very confident Glacis united side who held on to a first half lead until the 81st minute. Manchester 62 grabbed an important equaliser after a mistake in defence which allowed for a shot across goal past an outstretched Zappacosta for the equaliser. The goal by Luke Coleman cancelled out...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here