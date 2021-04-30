Manchester 62 get one back against Glacis United
Rock Cup finalist Glacis United will be looking carefully at last nights result which saw them face a 4-0 defeat at the hands of semi-finalists Manchester 62 in the Challenge group match. Two goals on either side of the half-time break ensured Manchester 62 grabbed three points with just the one match left to play...
