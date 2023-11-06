Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Manchester 62 put seven past Lions

By Stephen Ignacio
6th November 2023

With rumors surrounding the Manchester 62 camp in recent weeks and their drop in form, their match against the bottom-of-the-league Lions Gibraltar became a crucial focal point. Manchester 62 did not disappoint, rising to the occasion and putting on a first-half display that left little to wonder about for the second half. Four goals in just over twenty minutes saw Manchester 62 head into the halftime break, looking as if they could produce another six as they aimed for this season's biggest victory. Manchester 62 found themselves lifted into fifth place in the league, with their hopes rising from the 18th minute of the match.

Following a period of intense pressure, Doku received the ball on the left flank and dribbled his way to the byline, from where he sent a low pass to Ocran. The latter's shot hit the post and rebounded off the legs of Breakspeare for their first goal. Guku, who had provided the play for the first goal, added his own brace just moments later. Duku, breaking free from a quick break, made it look easy as he slipped the ball past Valades. Lions had a goal disallowed just moments later, dampening their hopes of a comeback.

After 36 minutes and having struggled to get the ball out of their half, Lions found themselves 3-0 down, with Duku scoring again. Building from the back, Acran received the ball in midfield and fed it through to Duku, who, although appearing to be in an advanced position, scored his brace. Just a minute later, Ruiz Ruiz found Bent at the far post with a ground pass across the goal, making it 4-0 for Manchester 62. As the first half approached its final minutes, Lions' fate was well and truly sealed as Manchester 62 scored their fifth goal, with Salam slotting in what was an easy goal. Manchester 62 did not have to wait long for their sixth goal as the ball bounced off the post and the keeper's legs, falling to Duku to score the sixth. Ruiz Ruiz added the seventh in the 71st minute, rounding the keeper after breaking free for yet another easy-looking goal. Manchester 62 rose to fifth place in the table following their 7-0 victory, marking the highest score of the season in the league.

