Manchester 62 will be looking to claim the six point advantage
After an important win against College 1975 last week Manchester 62 play their second league match of the season facing yet again one of the sides who are expected to be among those in the bottom half of the table. Last weekends result against College 1975 secured Manchester 62 with three points and a confidence...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here