Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Manchester 62 women break the mould with pro contract

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2022

Manchester 62 FC Women have broken away from the traditional signing of female players under amateur contracts with the announcement of their new signing Tiana GARCIA.
“Our Manchester 62 FC Women’s team has just made Gibraltar football history with the signing of former Waves Forward Tiana Garcia on a multi-year deal making Tiana the 1st woman’s player to sign a pro contract..” said a social media post this weekend as the clubs announced their first womens team signing this summer.
Under new ownership with Michael Mansour now having taken over the club, Manchester 62 have announced a series of signings for their senior men’s team this summer (which will be featured later this week). However, in an unexpected twist the club has also started to send out its first clear message that the new direction being taken by the club will also include women’s football.
Manchester 62’s women’s team returned into the women’s division last season after a spell in which the club had focused its attention on developing younger female players and removing its senior team from competition.
A tough return into the league with a relatively young side saw Manchester struggle in the women’s division, although seeing vast developments at an individual level among some players.
The introduction of former Gibraltar Waves player Tiana GARCIA under a pro contract spells a new era for the club in relation to women’s football as Gibraltar looks towards developing its presence on the international stage also.

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

A tourist’s view of Gibraltar

Sun 7th Aug, 2022

Local News

‘Treaty within the coming months’, Daryanani tells UK newspaper

Mon 1st Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Olivia Lett flies the flag for Gibraltar in style in cycling road race

7th August 2022

Sports
Mid-table finish for Gibraltar cyclists in cycling time-trials

4th August 2022

Sports
Craig Gill finishes 6th in 200m heat

4th August 2022

Sports
Gibraltar female cyclists complete time trials

4th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022