Manchester 62 women break the mould with pro contract

Manchester 62 FC Women have broken away from the traditional signing of female players under amateur contracts with the announcement of their new signing Tiana GARCIA.

“Our Manchester 62 FC Women’s team has just made Gibraltar football history with the signing of former Waves Forward Tiana Garcia on a multi-year deal making Tiana the 1st woman’s player to sign a pro contract..” said a social media post this weekend as the clubs announced their first womens team signing this summer.

Under new ownership with Michael Mansour now having taken over the club, Manchester 62 have announced a series of signings for their senior men’s team this summer (which will be featured later this week). However, in an unexpected twist the club has also started to send out its first clear message that the new direction being taken by the club will also include women’s football.

Manchester 62’s women’s team returned into the women’s division last season after a spell in which the club had focused its attention on developing younger female players and removing its senior team from competition.

A tough return into the league with a relatively young side saw Manchester struggle in the women’s division, although seeing vast developments at an individual level among some players.

The introduction of former Gibraltar Waves player Tiana GARCIA under a pro contract spells a new era for the club in relation to women’s football as Gibraltar looks towards developing its presence on the international stage also.