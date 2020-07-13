Manchester City get favourable decision on appeal against ban
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the appeal against a decision made by UEFA that banned Manchester City from playing in European competitions for two years. Reacting to The decision UEFA issued the following statement:- “UEFA takes note of the decision taken by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reduce the sanction...
