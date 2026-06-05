Marble Arc wins World Environment Day shop window competition for second year running

Marble Arc has been named the winner of the 2026 World Environment Day Shop Window Competition, securing a second consecutive victory after also taking the title last year.

The annual competition, organised by OTWO and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, encourages businesses across Gibraltar to use their shopfronts to promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices.



The Cellar by Saccone and Speed and Lewis Stagnetto were also named as finalists in this year’s competition.

Marble Arc follows Trusted Novus Bank, which won the inaugural competition in 2023, and The Cellar by Saccone and Speed, which took the title in 2024.

OTWO and the GFSB said the initiative was intended to show how sustainability could be incorporated into different aspects of business, including visual merchandising, customer engagement and everyday decision-making.

The competition is free to enter and is open to businesses of all sizes. Participants also have the opportunity to win prizes intended to support local businesses and help amplify their sustainability message.

OTWO and the GFSB thanked the businesses that took part this year and encouraged shops in Main Street and elsewhere in Gibraltar to participate in the 2027 competition.

The World Environment Day Shop Window Competition previous winners include in 2023 – Trusted Novus Bank (the inaugural competition winner), in 2024 – The Cellar by Saccone & Speed and last year 2025 Marble Arc.

“The competition has grown into an important annual event that demonstrates how businesses can play a meaningful role in promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. The purpose of the competition extends far beyond creating attractive displays. It serves as a reminder that environmental sustainability should remain at the forefront of decision-making across all sectors of society, said a statement from OTWO.

“Whether designing a shop window, developing business policies, launching new products, or planning future growth, sustainability should be a key consideration.”

“Through creative displays, businesses have the opportunity to engage the public, spark conversations, and inspire positive environmental action.”

“OTWO and GFSB firmly believe that creating a sustainable future requires collective effort from businesses, organisations, government bodies, and the wider community. The Shop Window Competition provides an accessible and engaging platform for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to these shared goals.”