March and open event for Armed Forces Day

Gibraltar’s first Armed Forces Day saw a ceremonial march and open day event with fun family friendly activities.

Armed Forces Day started off at 10am with a ceremonial march from John Mackintosh Square to the Naval Base, then followed with the open day at the Naval Base from 11.30am to 4.30pm.

The open day saw military displays, equipment stands, information stalls, street food, water sports and much more.

Those attending were also able to get onboard HMS Trent and learn about its maritime activities.