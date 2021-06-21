Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

March and open event for Armed Forces Day

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st June 2021

Gibraltar’s first Armed Forces Day saw a ceremonial march and open day event with fun family friendly activities.

Armed Forces Day started off at 10am with a ceremonial march from John Mackintosh Square to the Naval Base, then followed with the open day at the Naval Base from 11.30am to 4.30pm.

The open day saw military displays, equipment stands, information stalls, street food, water sports and much more.

Those attending were also able to get onboard HMS Trent and learn about its maritime activities.

Most Read

Local News

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

As Gibraltar marks Armed Forces day, CBF signals ‘new emphasis’ for Rock’s post-Brexit military role

Sat 19th Jun, 2021

Local News

Two new vessels for GDP as part of £36m MoD contract

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Reggae night celebrates Armed Forces Day

21st June 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

21st June 2021

Features
TIMES OF CLOSURE

21st June 2021

Features
Application filed for Eastern Beach promenade and stores

18th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021