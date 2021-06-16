Marcos Rosa Blanco latest to move to Lincoln Red Imps from Europa
Marcos Rosa Blanco has become the third officially confirmed migration between the two top clubs in the Gibraltar national league this summer as he joins Lincoln Red Imps from Europa. Marcos Rosa Blanco, an attacking midfielder joins former teammate Liam Walker who also moved from Europa to Lincoln Red Imp this summer. Anthony Hernandez having...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here