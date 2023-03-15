Marek Pisanu wins top prize at Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Marek Pisanu from Italy won the overall prize at this year’s Gibraltar International Dance Festival held last weekend.

Some 182 dancers from the UK, Gibraltar, Italy, Portugal and Spain competed for the top prizes at the 21st Dance Festival at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Of the 87 soloists, adjudicator Anna Morgan selected eight to perform in the grand final: Caitlin Rodriguez, Jesus Bergal, Scarlett Brown, Ivo Pareja, Brianna Trinidad, Marek Pisanu, Louise Britto and Gaia Bella.

Italian 17-year-old Marek Pisanu was the overall winner, impressing with his Contemporary Solo.

“We are delighted to have been able to produce the International Festival for 2023 and delighted it has been going on now for over 20 years,” Festival Organiser, Alfred Rumbo said.

“We are delighted by the support received from everyone who has taken part.”

“We are pleased with the high standards and quality of dance achieved and maintained throughout the festival and we look forward to our 22nd edition in 2024.”

Awards

Overall Winner

Marek Pisanu from Danza Damaris, Italy

Best Female Dancer of the Festival

Brianna Trinidad from JF Dance, Gibraltar

Best Male Dancer of the Festival

Marek Pisanu from Danza Damaris, Italy

Sussex Award

Brianna Trinidad from JF Dance, Gibraltar

Best Choreographer for an Adult Small Group

Jade Federico from JF Dance, Gibraltar,

Lawrence Robles Award For the Most Promising Dancer

David Rotaru from Escuela de Danza Martina Tessaro, Spain