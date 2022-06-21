Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jun, 2022

Local News

Marine Interpretation Centre opened at Europa Point

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
21st June 2022

The Gibraltar Marine Interpretation Centre, showcasing the diversity of both marine life and the Rock’s flora, fauna and other species, was recently inaugurated in Europa Point.

The Centre was opened by Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, and the facility has been designed by technical staff from the Department of the Environment.

The facility builds on the existing Tovey Cottage Interpretation Centre found in the heart of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve, a spokesman for the Ministry of Environment said.

“Located adjacent to the children’s park at Europa Point, the Gibraltar Marine Interpretation Centre provides an ideal platform to showcase the biodiversity found in the Gibraltar Marine Reserve as well as the habitats, species and heritage assets found in Europa Point generally,” the spokesman added.

“The centre is equipped with a number of digital displays that provide interactive content on the rich variety of flora, fauna and invertebrates that can be seen in the area.”

The Centre is currently made available to schools that may want to receive educational talks from the Department or use the site as a base for their project-based learning activities.

The Centre can be used as a base for a wide number of nature and heritage-based activities, given the close proximity of Harding’s Battery, Nun’s Well, and other locations, and the large amount of information present interpretation panels in the area.

The Ministry for the Environment is hoping to shortly open the site to members of the public and tourists alike who are interested in learning about all the things that make up Gibraltar’s unique natural environment, in particular migration and the Marine Environment.

For further information on booking the facility, please contact the Department of the Environment on info.environment@gibraltar.gov.gi or Tel: 200 71061.

