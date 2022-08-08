Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mark Lett completes another page in Gibraltar cycling history

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2022

It was no mean feat for Gibraltar cyclist Mark Lett finishing 62nd in Sunday’s 160km Cycling Road Race at the Birmingham 2022 Games.
The Gibraltar cyclist was the sole Gibraltar rider to complete the course from a team of five riders who had started for Gibraltar.
Although finishing among the final five riders from a field of well over 100 riders, Mark Lett achieved what another 52 other riders had been unable to do on the day as he crossed the finish line after 3hours 39 minutes 10 seconds of racing.
A race which saw New Zealand pick up gold, with South Africa and Scotland getting podium finishes saw Mark Lett keep up a steady pace which saw him complete laps within a 19 minute time scale at first and later dropping to a consistent 22 minute lap time, maintaining him within the final pack of riders and away from being pulled out.
Earlier in the race Gibraltar’s Dylan Pratts and Derek Barbara were pulled after 48km, while John Guzman and Sam O'Shea were stopped after 64km. This left Mark Lett to follow in the footsteps of a Olivia Lett, who had raced in the earlier women’s road race, to complete the course alone.
A phenomenal 160kms in just over three and half hours became Gibraltar’s second big achievement on Sunday as Mark Lett became Gibraltar’s first male rider to complete a gruelling Commonwealth games cycling road race and setting the bar high for future riders.

Pics courtesy Gibraltar Cycling association

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

A tourist’s view of Gibraltar

Sun 7th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

‘Treaty within the coming months’, Daryanani tells UK newspaper

Mon 1st Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Cyclist Mark Lett to carry Gibraltar flag in closing ceremony

8th August 2022

Sports
Tjay de Barr makes return to play

8th August 2022

Sports
Theo Montovio gets winning opportunity with Chesterfield

8th August 2022

Sports
Manchester 62 women break the mould with pro contract

8th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022