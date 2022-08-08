Mark Lett completes another page in Gibraltar cycling history

It was no mean feat for Gibraltar cyclist Mark Lett finishing 62nd in Sunday’s 160km Cycling Road Race at the Birmingham 2022 Games.

The Gibraltar cyclist was the sole Gibraltar rider to complete the course from a team of five riders who had started for Gibraltar.

Although finishing among the final five riders from a field of well over 100 riders, Mark Lett achieved what another 52 other riders had been unable to do on the day as he crossed the finish line after 3hours 39 minutes 10 seconds of racing.

A race which saw New Zealand pick up gold, with South Africa and Scotland getting podium finishes saw Mark Lett keep up a steady pace which saw him complete laps within a 19 minute time scale at first and later dropping to a consistent 22 minute lap time, maintaining him within the final pack of riders and away from being pulled out.

Earlier in the race Gibraltar’s Dylan Pratts and Derek Barbara were pulled after 48km, while John Guzman and Sam O'Shea were stopped after 64km. This left Mark Lett to follow in the footsteps of a Olivia Lett, who had raced in the earlier women’s road race, to complete the course alone.

A phenomenal 160kms in just over three and half hours became Gibraltar’s second big achievement on Sunday as Mark Lett became Gibraltar’s first male rider to complete a gruelling Commonwealth games cycling road race and setting the bar high for future riders.

Pics courtesy Gibraltar Cycling association





