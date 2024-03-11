Marking International Women’s day, new graduates focus on leadership

Celebrating International Women’s Day, a cohort of Gibraltarian graduates have marked their success in achieving a Master’s degree which will be key in pursuing management roles. The cohort completed their MA in Leadership and Management at the University of Gibraltar and they came together to highlight women focusing on further education and their careers while also juggling personal lives and commitments. Nadia Casciaro, Rebecca Figueras, Gabriella Agius, Stephanie Stevens, Elka Corbacho, were the Civil Service co-hort of 2021-2023 who feature in today’s Chronicle, with Romina Moreno and Elaine Ferro also completing the course. The group decided to celebrate women by wearing the designs of Only Wear Love’s red collection by designer Charlene Figureas.

Nadia Casciaro

1.Why did you decide to do an MA in the University of Gibraltar and what was decision process like?

After having been so busy and heavily involved with Public Health during COVID, on my return to work, which happened to be a new department, I felt I needed a challenge. I had spoken to a work colleague who had commenced the course the year prior as well as other colleagues who had committed to completing Master’s courses part time. Therefore, i was well aware of the commitment required to complete the course. When the course was advertised I applied, not thinking i would be successful first time round as there were individuals senior to myself interested in taking the course, nevertheless, I was successful and so my two year journey began.

2. How did you juggle work/life/children and was there any support from the university or family?

As already mentioned, I was already aware of the level of commitment required to complete the course and although I do not have children, which makes it easier, i do have pets and a partner at home who supported me throughout my journey. Unfortunately, during the commencement of the second year I had some health issues and missed a whole term of lectures and assignments. The university and the faculty of Business was extremely supportive during this very difficult period in my life and together with their support, my colleagues support and my partner, I was able to complete the course and graduate with my cohort in December 2023.

3. How do you think this MA will further support your career?

The MA has provided a great insight into the private sector and their functions. When working within the Civil Service it is sometimes difficult to get an insight at a managerial level of the problems faced within the private sector. Having spent two years working alongside my private and public sector colleagues this has had an impact on my views especially at a senior level and this has come across in my working life, assisting with progressing my career.

4. What's next for you, what are your goals for the future?

I decided that 2024 would be the year to concentrate on myself and my health issues and for once take it a little easier, nevertheless, 2024 had other plans for me. I have been recently promoted and I am looking forward to new challenges this year.

5. What's your advice for women considering further study but haven't taken the plunge?

My advice to women out there would be to take the plunge, you do need to be organised and will have to be very selective with the limited free time, nevertheless, it is worth it. Further studies not only enhances your knowledge and in turn can open new doors within your career. It is also about personal growth, learning about yourself and allowing yourself to become the best version of you.

Rebecca Figueras

1.Why did you decide to do an MA in the University of Gibraltar and what was decision process like?

I had always known that at some point I would like to enrol onto an MA part time. It had been twenty years since my first degree so I started thinking the time was getting nearer. I heard about this MA from a close friend who was on the second year. I registered my interest and I got a call from HR on the Friday of the long weekend of August. I was shocked as I did not expect to be chosen. During that weekend I told my boyfriend and my family I had been chosen for it so I had encouragement and support from them.

2. How did you juggle work/life/children and was there any support from the university or family?

For me personally as I am childfree I am fortunate to have a good work life balance and I am good at my time management. The tricky part was having to work round my work responsibilities to be able to attend university twice a week for a total of eight hours of face to face learning per week plus meet deadlines. I also had to decline social events to be able to use all my spare time towards assignments.

3. How do you think this MA will further support your career?

I think the MA has catapulted my thinking outside the scope and remit of what I have always known, which is 21 years of the Youth Service. This experience has made me expand my thinking and knowledge of the core business of the civil service and private sector. In essence it has made my think more global and how we are affected by this a local level. At the youth service I have able to pitch ideas to the rest of my work team, they are very supportive and have taken on change management initiatives successfully. One recent example of this was a stakeholder engagement we planned last year in preparation for our next three-year plan. This was an idea I came across during an assignment that I thought was applicable and would add value to our work.

4. What's next for you, what are your goals for the future?

I am really enjoying not doing any university work at the moment, however since February 2024 I have been tasked with planning a Gibraltar youth strategy for 8-25 year olds. I am actually quite enthused as I am applying the learning and concepts from the MA into the strategy. In essence what I am doing is running full time stakeholder engagements in the community that can feature as part of the youth strategy.

5. What's your advice for women considering further study but haven't taken the plunge?

If you can manage your time well do it. Nothing good ever came out of staying in your comfort zone. Challenge yourself and the rewards will be huge. There is a massive innate confidence that comes with knowing that your learning is revamped and updated with the new learning tools out there to be used.

Gabriella Agius

1. Why did you decide to do an MA in the University of Gibraltar and what was decision process like?

I am a Civil Servant and every year HMGOG offers its employees the opportunity to register their interest to undertake the MA in Leadership & Management at the Gib Uni. I put my name down not really expecting to be selected considering over 200 employees signed up. If I’m honest, the timing wasn’t right for me, but if there is something that I’ve learned from life, is that life goes on with or without you, so we must take on all opportunities that come our way. And when they did select me, reality hit! (Putting it lightly)

2. How did you juggle work/life/children and was there any support from the university or family?

As with anything in life, success cannot be accomplished alone. I am a single mother of 3 so the decision to undertake the MA was not easy. I also work full time and my life is usually quite packed. But I have wonderful kids who have believed in me and supported me throughout the journey. They would even cook for me on days when I had submission deadlines. Having a supportive family, especially the almighty grandparents, friends and colleagues is the key to my success. I truly believe that having been part of this cohort, is what partly kept me going. The valuable relations I’ve made with my Uni friends has been by far the highlight of the experience. We have experienced moments and sentiments that only we could understand and that made space for very special friendships.

3. How do you think this MA will further support your career?

Any opportunity can support our career. We just need to know how to apply it. The MA offered me a greater insight into technological advances and using them to my advantage to better deliver my work. Additionally, due to the many class discussions and presentation deliveries, the MA has also provided me with the platform to improve my confidence at public speaking and has allowed me to be better informed on how other organisations and governments manage the delivery of their services and adopt a variety of working practises.

4. What's next for you, what are your goals for the future?

I am a person that continuously needs to be involved in projects that support my personal development. Now that I have been able to cross off the MA from my bucket list, I continue to take on all opportunities that feed my passion for the service we give to our community. Recently, I have also taken some courses on mental health and general wellbeing and this area is of great interest to me, not only to better support my work colleagues but also to give support to the rest of the community.

5. What's your advice for women considering further study but haven't taken the plunge?

To go for it. To prioritise themselves and their development. The MA has been by far one of the most intensive challenges I have chosen to do, but our greatest lessons come from the hardest battles. Ladies, when we tell ourselves that giving up is not an option, amazing things happen. Choose you!

Stephanie Stevens

1. Why did you decide to do an MA in the University of Gibraltar and what was decision process like?

I decided a while back that I wanted to further my career in management to broaden my abilities and improve myself professionally and academically. When I saw the University advertise the introduction of this course, I thought it was a perfect fit. I mentioned it to my family who encouraged me to take took the plunge and apply and so I thankfully did and was successful.

⁠2. How did you juggle work/life/children and was there any support from the university or family?

Due to the nature of my role, I work shifts and so because of this I was able to schedule my days off around Uni days to be able to attend. It was a real challenge because a work life balance is already difficult to achieve, and so also adding in an intense course added a lot of pressure. In addition, my team at work consists of three people, and another colleague of mine who is in my team was also undergoing the course. Therefore, we had to work our shifts to also ensure that days we were at university we had covered by our colleague. Had it not been for my efficient and supportive team, it would have been impossible to attend the course. With regards to my family, I have two sons who one is in his early teens and the other late teens. So whilst I don’t need to be looking after them 24/7, I needed theirs and my partner understanding and support because whilst the course is advertised as a part-time course, the level of work and expectancy did not necessarily feel in line with this so a lot of sacrifice was made not just from myself but my family for me to spend a vast amount of the two years dedicated to completing the course.

3. How do you think this MA will further support your career?

⁠This MA has given me extensive knowledge to be able to be a better leader and manager in my workplace. I am happy working as a charge nurse for now and I believe it has helped me become a better one. I also feel more confident in my role and believe I have unlocked incredible potential in myself to progress my career further in the future.

4. What's next for you, what are your goals for the future?

⁠I believe that I am right where I need to be, and I am content with my ability to meet expectations and deliver in my role. I believe that I am a well-qualified professional, who is part of a team that is thriving. It is very important to me that I help my team deliver on their objectives whilst ensuring they feel they are working in a positive and safe environment. I always want to be approachable by any colleague and I hope I can continue to find ways to be a valued leader of the team who will always be there to support others.

5. What's your advice for women considering further study but haven't taken the plunge?

⁠I’m not going to lie, it was very hard and very daunting at times - I wanted to give up about three times a week. But despite this, I would tell anyone who is considering doing this course to go for it, you will always learn and gain knowledge and that will never be taken away from you. If you can get support from your family and friends, then all the better but at the end of the day if you do it, make sure you are doing it for yourself and not for anything or anyone else, you wont regret it. I recently encouraged my sister to take the plunge and I’m really proud of her too as she has a full time career and three children. Follow your passion and dreams and dont give up on yourself!

Elka Corbacho

1. Why did you decide to do an MA in the University of Gibraltar and what was decision process like?

Having completed a Degree in Management and Leadership many years back, which I thoroughly enjoyed, undertaking this MA has been a long term ambition of mine. However, when balancing the demands of motherhood and professional responsibilities, it is difficult to find the right time for a challenge of this nature. Nevertheless, after setting it aside for many years, and encouragement from my family and friends, I finally made the decisive move, and received admission to the Master’s programme at the University of Gibraltar. Clearly, at that point the course ahead was set, and this was the start of a most challenging yet extremely fulfilling journey!

2. How did you juggle work/life/children and was there any support from the university or family?

I am extremely fortunate to have a close and supportive family, as well as wonderful friends, who were unwavering in their support throughout. I definitely owe this accomplishment to them.

Even so, being able to manage day-to-day responsibilities and obligations, whilst being a part-time student, was my greatest concern. As anticipated it was indeed extremely challenging. Carrying my laptop and research papers with me everywhere became a routine, and I actually completed a substantial amount of work in cafeterias whilst my son attended tutoring or sports sessions. Organisation was definitely key in order to adhere to close assignment deadlines and any free time available had to be optimised.

At times, it became incredibly exhausting and overwhelming. Particularly, and in parental solidarity with all my fellow colleagues in the programme who are parents, our paramount concern was to ensure that the pursuit of this qualification did not compromise the attention and time which we devoted to our children. Consequently, this commitment often led to very late nights and very early mornings. However, my student cohort was exceptional and we all motivated and encouraged each other whenever the workload became burdensome, something which was genuinely moving to see and experience.

3. How do you think this MA will further support your career?

As a consequence of pursuing the MA program my knowledge within the field of management and leadership has increased dramatically, and I integrate this acquired knowledge into my professional environment on a daily basis. My ultimate aim was to enhance my understanding and effectiveness in management and organisation practice to subsequently support the growth of others and the organisation as a whole, undoubtedly, to this end the aim has been achieved.

However, the personal growth which I have experienced whilst working towards this aim alongside my fellow students has been truly remarkable. They have epitomised the essence of determination, camaraderie, tenacity and persistence, come what may. I cannot emphasise enough how incredibly privileged I feel to have shared this experience with these exceptional individuals.

4. What's next for you, what are your goals for the future?

As always, I aim to continue with my professional development and maximise my contributions to both the organisation and colleagues. I am currently considering the pursuit of Chartered Manager status, via the Chartered Management Institute. The Institute offers a range of courses and qualifications related to management and leadership, which would continue to enhance my skills and knowledge in management practices. However, for the time being and after two years of very intense studies, I am looking forward to indulging in a well-earned break and enjoying the simple things in life, which have been missed and are truly the most valuable.

5. What's your advice for women considering further study but haven't taken the plunge?

Go for it! It will be hard, it will be exhausting and there will be times when you question your ability to deliver whilst balancing your studies and the existing demands of everyday life. Yet, there is rarely ever any progress without struggle, and every struggle brings you closer to your goals. Never underestimate the power of your determination, especially as a woman, you have the potential to achieve greatness!