Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

MarocAtlas 4x4 team supports emergency efforts in southern Spain

Photos courtesy of MarocAltas 4x4

By Eyleen Gomez
6th February 2026

A team from MarocAtlas 4x4 has been helping Spanish authorities in the Campo and nearby areas with their emergency response to severe weather and flooding, providing important assistance in areas that are difficult to access.

The six-man team, experienced in off road travel, working from Thursday evening to 2am on Friday, using three 4x4 vehicles to help residents in flood-hit areas as well as guiding Spanish Proteccion Civil crews through difficult terrain.

They returned again early Friday on morning and continued providing assistance where they were needed, including pulling free a fire truck that had become stuck in mud.

Justin McNeice, Christopher Galea, Dennis Jimenez, Dario Jimenez, Federico Santos and Adam Boydon from the club have friends, Juan Manuel Bolillo and Paco Preito, in the area of Secadero, which is close to St Martin del Tesorrillo.

Their friends had no power, lights or food and were in “desperate need of help”, Alfred Balban from the Club told the Chronicle.

“Once we got over there it was worse than we expected,” he said.

“We had to go off road to get to places.”

“There we were helping the Proteccion Civil and the Guardia Civil.”

“We were all there together.”

“They recognise the Club and we all get along very well.”

“We are appreciated.”

On Thursday the men brought food, bread, water to a pharmacy in St Martin del Tesorrillo that was being used as a collection point, as all other roads were closed.

These were then distributed by officials using boats to those in need trapped in areas vehicles could not reach.

Now that some roads have started to open in the area, the big clean up is under way.

On Friday afternoon the men will return with cleaning supplies donated in Gibraltar.

However, there is still a need for more products such as brushes, shovels and disinfectants, items of personal hygiene, nappies and menstruation products, and shower gel.

They are also in need of water and non-perishable foods, as well as pet food.

Anyone wishing to donate such supplies can contact MarocAtlas 4x4, whose members will take them across. The contact for the club is Alfred Balban on 54031219.

MarocAtlas Gibraltar 4x4 Club is Gibraltar’s first and only official 4x4 club.

Founded in 1994 as a solidarity group delivering supplies to children in remote areas of Morocco, it became a formal club and nonprofit organisation in 2011.

The organisation runs annual self-funded trips to Morocco where members cover their own costs, as well as regular off-road excursions and family trips in Spain.

The club is also involved in local charity events, including providing vehicles to tow Cavalcade floats.

Most Read

Local News

UK expects swift action over ‘extremely serious’ and ‘deeply concerning’ Inquiry findings, Doughty says

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Month’s rainfall in days as storm disruption causes building evacuation and surgery cancellations  

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust accepted as International Friend of Citizens Advice International

6th February 2026

Local News
Ongoing adverse weather impacting mental well-being

6th February 2026

Local News
Gibraltar National Mint showcases new ‘Unseen Effigies’ collection at World Money Fair in Berlin

6th February 2026

Local News
Cortes holds progress meeting on Bayside projects

6th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026