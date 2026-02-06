MarocAtlas 4x4 team supports emergency efforts in southern Spain

A team from MarocAtlas 4x4 has been helping Spanish authorities in the Campo and nearby areas with their emergency response to severe weather and flooding, providing important assistance in areas that are difficult to access.

The six-man team, experienced in off road travel, working from Thursday evening to 2am on Friday, using three 4x4 vehicles to help residents in flood-hit areas as well as guiding Spanish Proteccion Civil crews through difficult terrain.

They returned again early Friday on morning and continued providing assistance where they were needed, including pulling free a fire truck that had become stuck in mud.

Justin McNeice, Christopher Galea, Dennis Jimenez, Dario Jimenez, Federico Santos and Adam Boydon from the club have friends, Juan Manuel Bolillo and Paco Preito, in the area of Secadero, which is close to St Martin del Tesorrillo.

Their friends had no power, lights or food and were in “desperate need of help”, Alfred Balban from the Club told the Chronicle.

“Once we got over there it was worse than we expected,” he said.

“We had to go off road to get to places.”

“There we were helping the Proteccion Civil and the Guardia Civil.”

“We were all there together.”

“They recognise the Club and we all get along very well.”

“We are appreciated.”

On Thursday the men brought food, bread, water to a pharmacy in St Martin del Tesorrillo that was being used as a collection point, as all other roads were closed.

These were then distributed by officials using boats to those in need trapped in areas vehicles could not reach.

Now that some roads have started to open in the area, the big clean up is under way.

On Friday afternoon the men will return with cleaning supplies donated in Gibraltar.

However, there is still a need for more products such as brushes, shovels and disinfectants, items of personal hygiene, nappies and menstruation products, and shower gel.

They are also in need of water and non-perishable foods, as well as pet food.

Anyone wishing to donate such supplies can contact MarocAtlas 4x4, whose members will take them across. The contact for the club is Alfred Balban on 54031219.

MarocAtlas Gibraltar 4x4 Club is Gibraltar’s first and only official 4x4 club.

Founded in 1994 as a solidarity group delivering supplies to children in remote areas of Morocco, it became a formal club and nonprofit organisation in 2011.

The organisation runs annual self-funded trips to Morocco where members cover their own costs, as well as regular off-road excursions and family trips in Spain.

The club is also involved in local charity events, including providing vehicles to tow Cavalcade floats.